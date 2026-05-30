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The room was getting a little boisterous when Francisco Ochoa stood up to speak.

"Quiet," Ochoa, 51, told the room, imitating a stern teacher and prompting the attendees to laugh. "Listen."

Ochoa went on to talk off the cuff about his favorite baseball player of all time: Fernando Valenzuela, the former major league pitcher who was from near Navojoa, Sonora, where Ochoa grew up. He didn't use any photos or videos or words on the screen next to him as help.

He just spoke extemporaneously — in English.

Ochoa is one of about three dozen employees of Escalante Concrete who the company has put through English lessons since January 2024 as part of a new initiative with the local nonprofit group Literacy Connects. On Wednesday, they celebrated the end of their latest eight-week session, which Ochoa took part in.

His classmates, too, did presentations in English, several of them on baseball themes, including one employee who also makes baseball bats as a side job.

It's all part of a relatively unusual project, paid for by the 280-employee company, where everyone hired is first run through the government's E-Verify system to confirm eligibility to work. The idea is to help monolingual Spanish-speaking employees become proficient in the language most spoken by customers, inspectors and other people the company must communicate with.