Brithany has Type-1 diabetes and her life depends on access to her insulin, she said. She knows that ICE detainees have their medication taken from them upon arrest. Many don't receive those medications for days, if at all, once in ICE detention facilities, she said. For her, that would be life-threatening.

"When I say I'm scared, I am scared for my life," she said.

She worries her almost 2-year-old son might witness ICE agents arresting her, and then never see her again.

'Our family is breaking'

At Florence Service Processing Center, Leal said he was held in a filthy, freezing-cold room with more than 40 people and no beds, only metal benches where people slept in shifts. His time there "was the worst day of my life," up until that point, he said.

The second worst day happened weeks later, on Nov. 13, one day before his release on bond. Leal called his daughter to coordinate their reunion and learned his wife had just been detained. Leal started panicking, Brithany recalled.

"He said it was terrible, inhumane conditions, and he did not want that for any of us," she said. "If it was going to happen to any of us, he’d rather it be him than his family. ... My dad had to find it in him to keep it together, before he was released. He said, 'We're going to get her out.'"

Back home, Nelson Jr. was juggling calls from his sisters. During one call, Stephany began crying as the reality sank in that her mom had been detained.

"She kept saying, 'It's my fault. It was supposed to be me,'" Nelson Jr. said.