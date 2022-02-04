Related to this story

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill
For Star subscribers: The hill is one of Tucson's most popular outdoor destinations, and not just for humans. A study tracking the city's urban bobcats shows that. Plus, the study has produced a few surprises for researchers about the cats' behaviors.