Broadway road work delayed for 3rd time, nearby business struggling

Graham said the “biggest thing” Tucson has done on the project so far is replacing the three miles of 90-inch-thick storm drain, but some like DiGrazia are frustrated that the city is still “goofing around” with the utility issues two years in.

Councilman Steve Kozachik, whose ward encompasses the area where the project is taking place, echoed the restaurant owner’s concerns saying the city should have figured out the piping issues sooner than it did.

“My sense is that the civil engineering pieces — the below-grade stuff, the piping, the utilities — should have been determined early on,” he said. “So, I’m not buying that one because from a construction management standpoint that’s stuff that you don’t learn in the top of the eighth inning. You learn that in the second or third inning when you’re doing your due diligence.”

Another major reason for the delays are shortages of asphalt, which Kozachik described as a “legit” reason the project has been pushed back.

Only a limited number of companies make the material in the region, so resources are spread thin. It's also hard to make enough asphalt ahead of time to meet future needs because it has to be used soon after it's produced.