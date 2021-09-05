Early numbers show out-of-state students driving UA’s enrollment increase

Grawe said the rise in out-of-state students bucks the initial hypothesis that the pandemic would keep more prospective college students closer to home. Instead, the shutdown of campus tours and test-optional policies many universities, including the UA, have temporarily adopted likely encouraged more applications to more selective schools.

“If you’re a student and you’re not able to visit the campus, you might be drawn more to the school with the name,” Grawe said. On the testing front, “you might get some students who say, ‘I would normally be concerned about not having the test scores to get into the University of Arizona, but if I don’t have to take the test, maybe this year is the opportunity for me to catch the eye of the admissions office and show them other parts of my portfolio.’”

To some degree, that analysis appears to have borne out at the UA, where in-person campus tours and recruitment events were on pause until March 2021 — after many would-be students had already submitted their applications for this school year.

Virtual recruitment