Enforcement lacking of Tucson's pioneering law promoting rainwater use for landscaping

Gary Grizzle, a landscape architect involved in designing the store's water harvesting system, called the store's high water use "disappointing." Grizzle is landscape architecture manager for WLB Group, which designed grading and other plans for the QuikTrip.

"I wonder if it's the timer. There’s an irrigation controller that is set, and it needs to be adjusted. They usually have weather sensing information on it," Grizzle said. "It could be a maintenance thing. Usually, obviously, a company would hire a landscape maintenance company to come clean up and check everything. I assume part of that was part of their task."

He added: "We design it per the ordinance, and it goes through the city review. We usually go back and forth a couple of times for the review, and it gets approved. That’s how it's supposed to be built. I don’t know how it gets built. We typically don’t monitor it while it’s under construction."

Water leaks

The Cadence had definite signs of water leaks, Lancaster said.

"You would see a whole area of really moist soil in an area where there’s no vegetation, at least on the day of inspection. The water use was much bigger than the site was designed to use.