Initiative seeks to keep abortion legal in Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona voters may get a chance to keep abortion legal even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

An initiative drive launched Tuesday would put a "right to reproductive freedom" in the Arizona Constitution. That would cover all matters related to pregnancy.

The measure would bar state and local governments from interfering with that right. And that ranges from contraception to elective termination of a pre-viable fetus.

It also would allow abortions at any stage of pregnancy "if the health or safety of the individual is at risk."

Backers have an uphill fight.

It will take at least 356,467 valid petition signatures to put a measure on the November ballot. Given the normal error rate, most groups give themselves at least a 25% margin, making the actual total closer to 450,000 valid signatures.

And the filing deadline is July 7. That's just 51 days from when the initiative drive started.

That means backers will likely need to gather more than 8,800 signatures each day.

But Shasta McManus, treasurer of Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom, told Capitol Media Services that abortion rights advocates have no choice but to try for a November vote.

"Women in Arizona, they don't have two years to wait," she said.

"This is something that needs to be done now," McManus continued, saying that if abortion again becomes illegal in Arizona — the result if Roe v. Wade is no longer considered precedent — we're going to have lost lives, we're going to have lost livelihoods."

The filing comes two weeks after Politico first published a leaked draft opinion which shows a majority on the Supreme Court are ready to void the historic 1973 ruling which said that women nationwide have a constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy prior to the point a fetus is viable. That is generally considered under current medical standards to be somewhere between 22 and 24 weeks of pregnancy.

A final ruling is expected by late June.

If the court follows through, that would return the right to regulate abortion to each state.

In Arizona, Cathi Herrod, president of the anti-abortion Center for Arizona Policy, said it would immediately reactivate the law that was on the books when Roe was decided in 1973. That law, a version of which dates back to territorial days, says anyone who uses any method to cause a miscarriage must be sent to state prison for at least two but not more than five years. The sole exception is to save the life of the woman.

Gov. Doug Ducey told Capitol Media Services he believes a law he signed earlier this year outlawing abortion after 15 weeks would supersede the earlier statute, a contention disputed by Herrod.

But in either case, that still would be more restrictive than what is currently permitted in Arizona because of the 1973 ruling.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on Twitter at "@azcapmedia" or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

