Korean-style corn dog shops coming to Tucson pack a punch

A national chain that features a twist on the traditional corn dog is coming to Tucson.

Two Hands Corndogs is a Korean-style corn dog with filling choices of beef sausage, cheese or half-and-half. A vegan sausage will also be available.

Toppings include traditional cornmeal batter, crispy rice puffs or potato cubes.

They can also be dusted with Hot Cheetos powder and “dirty sauce.”

Calvin Hoang, the local owner, is opening two locations this year — one on the southeast corner of Campbell Avenue and Glenn Street this summer, and at 5421 E. Broadway, near Craycroft Road, by the end of the year.

“I tried the one in Mesa and really liked it,” Hoang said. “They have a lot of flavor.”

The shops will offer dine-in and take-out but no drive-thrus.

David Carroll, with Romano Real Estate, represented Two Hands.

Other recent real estate transactions include:

Spreading Threads Clothing Bank bought a 5,025-square-foot building from Brock Cabinetry LLC at 2945 N. Flowing Wells Road for $420,000. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller.

Opportunity Zone QOB LLC bought an additional 1.2 acres at 1615 E. Benson Highway from Daniel and Mitchell Chow, Vicky Lee, et al for $250,000. The purchase was part of a continued effort to assemble the land to develop multifamily housing at the intersection. Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the buyer and Veronica Lee and Esther Empens, with Tierra Antigua Realty, represented the sellers.

Global Logistics Co. leased 163,800 square feet of industrial space at Tucson Airport Center 2, 6818 S. Country Club Road, from Schnitzer Properties LLC. Jesse Blum, with Picor, represented the landlord. Robert Glaser, with Picor, and and Joshua Wyss, with Cushman & Wakefield of Arizona, represented the tenant.

Crying Onion Café leased 1,800 square feet in the Marana Mercado Shopping Center, 3684 W. Orange Grove Road. Elaina Elliott and Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the landlord and Jeremy Price, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.

Noodles & Rice, a restaurant offering ramen, pho and boba tea leased 1,500 square feet in Placita de Oro, on the southwest corner of Tangerine Road and First Avenue, from CTW-FVP LLC. Aaron LaPrise and Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord and Rojanna Harvey, with Omni Homes International LLC, represented the tenant.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.