Large cost, environmental concerns weigh on Ducey's plan to desalinate seawater

A crucial step is for the two countries to set up a formal legal procedure known as an “exchange framework” that allows them to exchange the desalted water for the Colorado River water. That step may be as far off as 2026.

Arizona officials have said it could take 7 to 10 years to get a plant online, while skeptics say it could take much longer.

When CAP officials discussed the study at a board meeting in October, they said the plants’ cost translates to about $2,000 an acre-foot, That’s slightly more than 10 times what CAP charges Tucson and Phoenix-area customers for drinking water. It’s also consistent with costs of major desalination plants in the Middle East, CAP officials said.

CAP board is split

CAP Board President Terry Goddard counts himself a skeptic of seawater desalination, in large part because of its cost.

“Say we say OK, we go ahead with it. Twenty years from now … who wants that water? In 20 years, it may be a hot commodity. But right now, I don’t think there are any takers.”

“Boy, at that price, there were lots of other options out there,” Goddard said.