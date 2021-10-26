Mayor calls proposed congressional map for Tucson unfair, possibly illegal

The other half of the problem, for Romero, comes down to the decision to extend the division between the districts east on Broadway all the way to the Pantano Wash.

Romero said the problem with that is it adds non-Latino areas into Congressional District 7, diluting the voting strength of the Latino majority neighborhoods in the Broadway and 22nd Street corridor.

The mayor said if Broadway is to be used as a dividing line, she wants that line to turn south at Craycroft Road with everything east of that put into CD6, the district that goes into Cochise County.

What that does, she said, is strengthen the Latino influence in CD7, “ensuring their voting power is not diluted.’’

More to the point, concentrating Latino communities in CD7, the area currently represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, would help to maintain a congressional district where minorities have a good chance of electing someone of their own choice, she said.

This is more than a political issue. The federal Voting Rights Act precludes states from taking actions that dilute minority voting strength.

Romero also said she thinks portions of Flowing Wells and Amphitheater should be included in CD7, with that area “becoming increasingly diverse.’’

The Independent Redistricting Commission will adopt final maps in late December after receiving public input.