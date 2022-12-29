New Tucson sports complex to provide workforce opportunities

A sports and entertainment venue on Tucson's south side plans to set aside space for workforce development.

Mosaic Quarter Development, which is creating a 90-acre center at the Kino Sports Complex on Ajo Way, has signed an agreement with Pima Community College to support PCC programs — such as hospitality, culinary, business construction, and sport injury management — at sites throughout the Mosaic Quarter.

The developer is also interested in supporting visual and fine arts to produce programming for the planned pavilion in Mosaic Quarter's entertainment district.

Knott Development, the manager member of the project, has also committed to donate 5,000 square feet in the pavilion for a PCC culinary student-managed restaurant.

“The work-based learning opportunities in several key programs that our partnership with Mosaic Quarter will afford our learners is a game-changer," said Ian. R. Roark, PCC’s vice chancellor for workforce development and innovation. "These earn-and-learn opportunities will increase student success and ensure that our learners enter high-wage jobs as a part of their college program.”

The agreement serves as a framework for ongoing discussions about the collaborative efforts and each organization's respective roles and responsibilities.

“We are thrilled to be exploring these collaborative programs with PCC,” said Frank Knott, senior managing director of Mosaic Quarter Development. “Mosaic’s vision is to serve as a catalyst for sports and entertainment tourism, and economic development in Southern Arizona, including creating rewarding employment opportunities at our regional sports complex and beyond.”

Mosaic Quarter will provide practice and competition space for youth and adult recreational sports and collegiate athletic programming, as well as community programs and entertainment.

Additionally, Mosaic has named Tucson Medical Center its official sports medicine partner.

TMC Health and Tucson Orthopaedic will provide athletic trainers for games held at the complex.

The partnership also announced a 20,000-square-foot medical center to be built on the site to be managed by TMC.

Knott said among the services provided will be an urgent care, imaging services and physical therapy.

“We are excited to be a part of this wonderful community collaboration," said Tucson Orthopaedic CEO Paula Hecht. "This collaboration will facilitate providing exceptional health care to our local and visiting athletes, and to our greater Tucson community.”

PCC and Pima Joint Technical Education District's sports injury management programs will be part of the program, which will provide training opportunities.

Project updates on Mosaic District will be posted at mosaicquarter.com.