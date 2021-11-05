Program helps streamline the solar-buying process for Tucsonans

“The co-op is a way of getting buying power and getting an education about solar,” said McGregor, who installed a larger system through his co-op purchase to charge his family’s two Tesla electric cars. “Solar Neighbors United does a very good job of making sure all the members know what kind of commitment they’re getting into when purchasing solar.”

“I felt it was a great deal, and it was very transparent with the committee selection process,” McGregor said, noting that even members who didn’t end up buying systems — including his sister — learned a lot about solar in the process.

McGregor said all five bids the first co-op received were competitive pricewise.

But factors such as component quality and even the contractors treatment and use of employees also played a part in the selection process, he said, noting that some members wanted assurances that their work wouldn’t be subcontracted out to another company.

That won’t happen with Technicians for Sustainability, which became an employee-owned company in 2017, founder and owner Kevin Koch said.

Koch said choosing the right company is a chief concern of homeowners looking to install solar, and the co-op committee vetting process helps allay those concerns.