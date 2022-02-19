Proposal to run controversial power line through central Tucson is on hold

"We're exploring various mechanisms to fund the additional costs for undergrounding," TEP's Barrios said.

Retired UA political-science professor John Schwarz, a member of the Underground Tucson steering committee, said there well may be diverse sources of funding but TEP can easily absorb the cost through rates.

“That’s the irony of it — if they put it overhead, it may be that Tucsonans end up paying the cost in terms of property devaluations that is as much as it costs to underground it,” said Schwarz, who lives several miles from the proposed transmission line route but considers it a citywide issue.

Any special exceptions to the scenic and gateway corridor ordinance should be considered carefully to preserve the spirit of the ordinances, Schwarz said.

"There are probably places where agreement could be reached, for example places that have industrial buildings already, but our view is the routes should remain scenic," he said.

Schwarz noted that that the cost of undergrounding the line would be amortized over decades and even at a price tag of $60 million would cost each TEP customer about 20 cents per month.