Rise in rattler calls sends Tucson-area snake crews scrambling

Snakes have likely “gotten a boost” as well, he said, though reports from around the area suggest their prey species still haven’t recovered from deep drought over the past two years.

Without some research to back him up, Villa is reluctant to speculate about what might be happening with the overall snake population. Their numbers could be way up, or the rise in sightings could be a mere “matter of perception," he said — one caused by more people living on the fringes of the desert and spending extra time in and around their homes because of the cooler weather and the ongoing pandemic restrictions.

Two-snake Tuesday

Oro Valley resident Debbie Engelmann found two western diamondbacks in her backyard near Oracle and Magee over the course of about five hours Tuesday morning.

Her boyfriend scooped up the first one with a snake hook and handed it over in a bucket to the Golder Ranch Fire District.

The second, smaller diamondback was hiding in the pot of a sweet potato plant, where it bit their dog, Pearl, on the face several times before the 50-pound Alaskan husky mix could back away.