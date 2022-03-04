Tesla is opening its first Tucson dealership and service center

The opening of the dealership comes as most shoppers now will have trouble finding any new EVs to buy and drive off Tucson dealer lots.

Popular, lower-priced EVs like the Nissan Leaf and the Chevy Bolt were out of stock last week and at most dealers nationwide, with delivery delays stretching into months for the Leaf, and later this year for the Bolt due to a safety recall.

Automakers blame supply-chain issues related to the pandemic and a shortage of semiconductor computer chips, which has also delayed production and deliveries of some gas-powered cars and trucks.

David Gebert, president of the Tucson Electric Vehicle Association, said EVs have been in short supply at local dealerships for the past year.

“It’s all (because of) supply-chain stuff,” said Gebert, whose group offers tips to EV newbies. “There’s really nothing for them to sell.”

Volkswagen acknowledged struggling to meet demand for the ID.4 all-electric SUV, and it didn’t help that a U.S.-bound cargo ship carrying more than 1,500 Volkswagen Group vehicles including ID.4s, Audis and Porsches caught fire and sunk off last week off the coast of Portugal.