Tim Steller's column: Arizona school districts should be players, not props, in funding change

Still, Rep. Cesar Chavez was able to make a crucial point for districts like Sunnyside: "School districts that would not be able to opt into this because of bonds — those are some of the most neglected school districts in the state."

Overall, though, this was embarrassing handling of a crucial piece of legislation.

Arizona Education Association president Joe Thomas, one of the many people with a deep interest in school funding who was excluded from the development of the proposal, made the key point in his testimony:

"If that’s good a bill," he said, "it doesn’t need to be run through as a striker toward the end of the session."

But people like Thomas and Chuck Essigs, of the Arizona Association of School Budget Officials, had no say. That is, of course, by design. They are viewed as dinosaurs of the old system who only want endlessly more money for schools.

What's missing in that view is that they represent the districts that still educate the vast majority of our children. Sure, their input might make coming to a new funding formula slower and more cumbersome, but the end result would be more likely to meet the needs of the majority of students.

And they probably wouldn't use districts like Sunnyside as props for a change that doesn't benefit them.

