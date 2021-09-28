Tim Steller's opinion: After Tucson ultimatum, RTA board should seek compromise

But there may be some wiggle room in the statute. A University of Arizona professor of urban planning, Arlie Adkins, made a presentation to the board Thursday and noted the statute’s language: “Each member of the board of directors is vested with one vote each when determining transportation policy as the Regional Transportation Authority.”

Perhaps there is room within the existing law for the board to simply add members for the more populous jurisdictions.

Supervisor Matt Heinz proposed to the board that Tucson be given three votes, Pima County two votes, and the rest of the members one vote each. On a 12-member board, with seven members other than Tucson and the county, that would prevent Pima County and Tucson from ganging up on the smaller jurisdictions, because they still wouldn’t have a majority put together.

It’s unclear if Heinz’s idea would work legally or be acceptable to the parties, but it is the kind of thing that the RTA board ought to be considering.

Tucson could give on its demand for “veto power” but receive greater influence on the board.

Everybody agrees that it is better to work together as a region on transportation issues. They should use the city’s ultimatum exactly as it’s meant — as an incentive to get the compromise done.

After all, the vast majority of the votes are likely to be unanimous anyway.

Tim Steller is an opinion columnist. A 25-year veteran of reporting and editing, he digs into issues and stories that matter in the Tucson area, reports the results and tells you his conclusions. Contact him at tsteller@tucson.com or 520-807-7789. On Twitter: @senyorreporter

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.