Tucson-based Raytheon system defends US against enemy drone 'swarms'

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense continues to advance the nation’s ability to defend against attacks by unmanned aircraft — with its own, counter-drone drones.

Raytheon’s small Coyote drone, paired with a mobile Raytheon radar system, detected and defeated swarms of target drones of varying size and range in recent testing for the Army, the company announced during a major defense event held Oct. 11 through 13.

During the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting and exhibition in Washington, D.C., Raytheon said it successfully showcased several Coyote counter-drone capabilities during the Army’s 10-day summer test period in partnership with the U.S. Army’s Integrated Fires and Rapid Capabilities Office.

The Coyote — originally developed by a Tucson tech startup in the 2000s and later acquired by Raytheon — was initially used for things like weather research and reconnaissance.

But Raytheon has created subsequent Coyote versions that can destroy enemy drones by crashing into them or by exploding near them, to help the Army meet an urgent need to defend against drones under development by several adversary nations.

More recently, attention has turned to defending against “swarms” of drones under development by China and others.