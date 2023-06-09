Downtown Tucson will get another coworking office space by late summer, when the biggest global operator of flexible workspaces plans to open its second local office.
British-based
International Workplace Group Plc says it will open a new Regus flexible workspace in 7,400 square feet at the 11-story Transamerica Building at 177 N. Church Ave., by August, along with its first coworking center in Flagstaff by the fourth quarter. Regus opened its first coworking space in Tucson in the One South Church building in 2014.
The new Tucson center and the Regus location in Flagstaff, at 1120 W. University Ave., will feature coworking spaces, private offices, meeting rooms and creative spaces, the company said.
IWG — the world’s largest provider of flexible workspace with 3,500 locations across more than 120 countries — says it is opening the new Arizona sites as the demand for hybrid work arrangements rapidly accelerates, with plans to open about 1,000 new centers in the next year.
Regus operates more than 20 coworking spaces in the Phoenix metro area.
IWG said it has entered into a partnership with the TA Building Corp. for the Tucson property and CB Professional Building LLC for the Flagstaff location, and both building owners have entered into management agreements with the Regus brand.
IWG has seen strong demand for workspaces in the Tucson area, with the number of inquiries for space in IWG locations continuing to increase sharply, the company's top executive said.
“The need for high-quality, flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal,” Mark Dixon, CEO and founder of IWG said in a news release. “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Arizona with these is latest openings.”
Metro Tucson has about a dozen coworking spaces, which generally offer office space on a membership or drop-in basis.
