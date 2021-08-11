Tucson Electric files for state approval of controversial power-line plan

TEP said it was including that route segment, which had been dropped from consideration as the utility refined the line segments in mid-2020, as an alternative to the Campbell alignment.

But the company noted that the 5A route — which would run up Euclid Avenue between Broadway and Speedway — would take the line through a historic preservation zone in the West University neighborhood and cost up to 60% more than other routes.

Meanwhile, Sam Hughes, Jefferson Park and about 10 other neighborhood associations have formed a group called the Underground Coalition, urging TEP to bury all or parts of the roughly seven-mile-long transmission line underground.

TEP has said it did not propose burying the lines and recovering the cost through rates because it is unnecessary and too costly for ratepayers, citing a study showing that “undergrounding” similar transmission lines costs more than 13 times the cost of overhead lines, which it estimated at about $1 million per mile.

The utility says it would support creation of a special taxing district to pay for undergrounding the line.

But supporters of burying the line say TEP has overstated the costs and point out that the entire city will benefit from the preservation of a vital city gateway.

In May, a city zoning examiner denied TEP’s request for a special exception land-use permit to build the new Vine Substation, citing a lack of information on the proposed line’s compliance with area development plans.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.