Starbucks is planning several more shops in the Tucson area, and its first drive-thru-only location is under construction on the northwest corner of Silverbell and St. Mary’s roads.

The coffee chain leased the space from Holland Real Estate LLC, which was represented by Lori Casey and Robert Nolan, with Oxford Realty.

There are Starbucks kiosks inside the three nearby grocery stores along Silverbell Road, the Safeway at Grant Road, the Albertson’s at Speedway and the Safeway at St. Mary’s Road. Those locations will continue to operate, as they serve mainly shoppers and employees, said Picor broker Greg Furrier, who represented Starbucks.

“They’re supposed to be completely different customers,” he said. “But if you live out there and only go to the grocery store for Starbucks, then there might be an impact.”

He noted those kiosks are staffed with grocery store employees, not Starbucks baristas and have a limited menu.

Starbucks is also opening in the Vail Safeway Shopping Center, 13460 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way; at Ajo Way and Kinney Road; Campbell Avenue and Irvington Road; and Cortaro Road and Interstate 10.

Furrier said a second drive-thru-only location is being negotiated in midtown.

Other local commercial transactions include:

Lavender Fitness I LLC leased 3,302 square feet at 11015 N. Oracle Road to open a BFT Body Fit Training. Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.

HMWS Manufacturing Inc. leased 2,400 square feet of warehouse space at 2030 N. Forbes Blvd. from Boron Properties. Dave Volk, with Volk Co., represented the tenant and Alex Demeroutis, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Muhire Nzabarinda Patient and Iriza Masozera Clementine leased 2,286 square feet at 333 W. Fort Lowell Road to open an intensive outpatient behavioral health clinic. Dave Volk, with Volk Co., represented the tenant and Bruce Suppes, of CBRE, represented the landlord, Frontier Capital Group Ltd.

Property Line LLC leased 1,588 square feet at 210 N. Fourth Ave. for a Boba Tea shop. Joey Castillo and Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, Tophoy Block LLC.

Sais Fine Jewelry leased 1,558 square feet at 5762 E. Broadway from IST Investments LLC. Andreas Castillo and Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the landlord. Cameron Casey, with Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the tenant.

4DF Blue LLC leased 1,400 square feet at 10515 N. Oracle Road from Rooney Ranch D LLC to open a StretchLab studio. Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.