A country club in the city is being restored to its former glory.
The Tucson Racquet Club, 4001 N. Country Club Road, has been taken over by the grandson of the original founder.
Joseph Tofel and associates originally built a tennis club near the old El Conquistador Hotel, now the site of El Con Mall, in the 1950s.
But when El Con was being developed, Tofel built a new facility —the Tucson Racquet Club — in 1967 and, over the years, hosted the University of Arizona tennis team along with professional matches, such as the American Airlines competition and Davis Cup events.
Now his beloved club is in the hands of his grandson, Jim Tofel, along with Jim’s wife, Allyson, and Jim’s cousin Lynn Tofel Dent and her husband, David Dent.
Jeff Hamilton helps remove the Goldwaters sign from the store at El Con Mall. Dillards Department Stores officially took over Goldwaters' two remaining stores - at El Con Mall and Foothills Center. Arizona Daily Star file photo taken February 28, 1989.
Postcard of El Conquistador Hotel, circa 1940s. Built in 1928 and long considered Tucson's grandest hotel, it was demolished in the mid-1960s to make way for the western expansion of El Con Mall on East Broadway. (Postcard courtesy of Steve Quintanilla).
As a loader moves around scrap metal from the interior of the old Macy's store at El Con Mall, Monday, June 18, 2012, crews spray it with water to keep down the dust as crews work to demolish the store to make way for a Walmart store.
A loader moves around on a giant pile of scrap metal from the interior of the old Macy's store at El Con Mall, Monday, June 18, 2012, as crews work to demolish the store to make way for a Walmart store.
The former Levy's store at El Con Mall is being demolished in order to make way for a Walmart store. It's another twist in a long history of a prized piece of midtown property.
Customers wait for the doors to open for the first time at the Levy's store at El Con Mall on Sept. 15, 1969.
Customers inside the new Levy's store at El Con Mall on Sept. 15, 1969.
El Con Mall, with Levy's Department Store in the lower left, in 1978. Arizona Daily Star file photo
The El Conquistador Hotel, bottom of picture, with adjacent El Con Mall construction in the late 1960s. Arizona Daily Star file
Bob Hope autographs copies of "The Last Christmas Show" at Levy's in Tucson. January 15, 1975. Star file photo.
The stone trim around the old Robinsons May department store at El Con Mall, 3601 E. Broadway Blvd., spells the word "Levy's" repeatedly. Flip it over and it yields something else.
Photo of the old Levy's building at the Southwest corner of El Con mall on July 20, 2011.
Levy's first Tucson store, E. Congress St., 1931. Western Ways photo by Peter Balestrero.
Undated photo of the El Conquistador Hotel, where El Con Mall now resides. The hotel opened in 1929 and fell to the wrecking ball gradually in the late 1960s. Arizona Daily Star file
A tractor pushes debris from the interior as demolition on the interior of the old Macy's store at El Con Mall is being demolitioned to make way for a Walmart, Tuesday, June 19, 2012.
Customers wait for the doors to open for the first time at the Levy's store at El Con Mall on Sept. 15, 1969. The building was razed in 2012 and a Walmart was built in its place.
Bob Brouk works on his forehand shot on one of the tennis courts at the Tucson Racquet Club, 4001 N. Country Club Road, on June 5. The club was built in 1967 by Joseph Tofel and associates and was recently bought by Tofel’s grandson, Jim Tofel.
Nonine Anderson, left, chats with her husband, Charles “coach,” in the dining room at the Tucson Racquet Club. The club was recently bought by Jim Tofel and one of the plans is to upgrade the dining area.