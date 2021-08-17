TUSD, Sunnyside to start regular COVID-19 testing of willing students to mitigate virus spread

But some local school districts are opting out of the program, like Catalina Foothills because of the interruption to class time and because results wouldn’t produce a complete picture of the class, said district spokeswoman Julie Farbarik.

“Families can opt in or out of the program each week,” she said. “Therefore, only the students who are tested are part of the class results. It's still possible to have an unknown positive case because the student wasn't tested.”

The company tests between five to 25 samples in a single pool, and studies have found that even with as little as 10% to 15% of a classroom, the testing can be effective, Lyden says

“It's still better than not testing and you do get an effective public-health read, if you will, on what's going on in that classroom as long as you're testing on a regular basis, on a weekly basis,” he said. “Especially when most schools and classrooms are back to 100% in-person learning, and in most places mask use is going to be variable, this is a key tool in the toolkit that can help understand what's going on at the school level.”