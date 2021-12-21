Suspected intoxicated driver kills woman in crash on Tucson's east side

A suspected intoxicated driver ran a red light and killed a woman on Tucson’s east side Monday morning, according to Tucson police.

Police responded to the scene near the intersection of South Pantano Parkway and East Golf Links Road at 10:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a two-vehicle, serious injury collision.

When officers arrived, fire medics already on scene informed them that the driver of a 2020 Nissan Rogue involved in the wreck, 31-year-old Angelica Ceniceros, was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 40s driving a 2006 Cadillac CTS, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Ceniceros was driving south on Pantano and had the right of way through the intersection when the driver of the Cadillac sped through a red light and slammed into her, police said.

The Cadillac driver was found to be intoxicated at the time of the wreck.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but charges are pending the man being released from the hospital.

The death marks the 84th traffic fatality recorded on Tucson roadways in 2021 and the 38th vehicle-related fatality.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.