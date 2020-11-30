The Gregory School is a place of opportunity: In our MIT Fab Lab Network maker space, students in grades fifth through twelfth are inspired to imagine, conceptualize, design and build.
A Gregory School student can excel on multiple athletics teams, on our stage, in our arts studios, on our robotics teams, and in our farm yard and garden. On our 35-acre campus, we encourage and celebrate students as they expand their knowledge, their passions and their vision of what is possible.
The Gregory School is a place of support: With a 9-to-1 student-teacher ratio, our students build close relationships with faculty, 70% of whom have advanced degrees. Working under the guidance of these teachers, our students learn to drive their own education, to self-advocate, to pursue their passions, to build upon their talents, and to intentionally broaden their lives, face challenges, try new things and solve problems.
The Gregory School is a place of diversity: Our founders envisioned not only a school that would stand in the tradition of the nation’s finest independent schools, but more significantly, one that would be committed to educating all of Tucson’s talented and aspiring youth.
We believe that economic diversity enriches the educational opportunity for all students and that participation by a wide range of families is critical to the health of our school.
Your tax credit provides scholarships for highly capable students in grades fifth through twelfth who could not otherwise benefit from the opportunity and exceptional foundation offered by a Gregory School education. Your tax credit will give a lifetime of possibility and will change a life.
