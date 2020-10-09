Three incumbents, one newcomer vie for three seats on Amphitheater governing board

She has worked in the district as a teacher, a teacher mentor, a reading specialist and as the manager of the district office.

The most pressing issue for the district is the health and safety of the Amphitheater community, Day says. She’s confident in the district’s ability to respond to change while “staying true to one constant we can control: doing our best to serve students, employees and families,” she said.

“I am proud that the Amphitheater District has been consistent in putting students first while also making decisions with our staff at the forefront,” she said.

Academic achievement has been one of her main areas of focus. She says she’s a dedicated supporter of teachers, and has advocated at the local and state level for all employees, including working for improved compensation and adequate funding.

“I have a track record that shows I am devoted to students and employees and to building a district that is known for its academic excellence and for being a workplace where employees are valued. I am an energetic leader who embraces new ideas while also understanding that in difficult times, stability is paramount.”

VICKI COX GOLDER