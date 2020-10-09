Three incumbents, one newcomer vie for three seats on Amphitheater governing board

Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Amphitheater School District governing board up for election in November.
Board members Scott Baker, Deanna M. Day, and Vicki Cox Golder are all running for reelection, while Nathan Davis, who grew up in Amphitheater schools, is the only newcomer.
The school district serves about 13,000 children.
While all the candidates talk about the importance of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic as a top issue, followed by education funding, the three incumbents emphasize what’s working with the current board while Davis has ideas on things he’d like to change.
NATHAN DAVIS
Davis is a third-generation educator, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. An Amphitheater alum, Davis teaches middle school social studies in TUSD.
Davis’ top three issues are wages, health and safety during the pandemic and investing in the future.
He says that Amphi’s wage system needs to be more transparent, guaranteeing salary and wage increases based on experience.
“This will ensure that employees are compensated based on experience and education, not their ability to negotiate,” he said. “A new wage schedule should ensure that all Amphi employees earn a livable wage of at least $15 per hour.”
Regarding Amphitheater’s hybrid learning model, starting on Oct. 12, Davis says the district needs a policy to address an outbreak of COVID-19 with clear guidelines outlining the conditions for temporary closure and expectations for employees, students and parents.
The district’s current policy is to work with the Pima County Health Department in the event of an outbreak and to close and deep clean a site when necessary.
He also says employees should be allowed to work remotely whenever possible, an issue that the district has gone back and forth on.
Looking ahead, Davis said Amphi should invest more resources in elementary education, educators and support staff given that student achievement in high school is often tied to skill level in elementary school. The district’s goal should be for all students to be at grade level in reading and math when they finish elementary school, he says.
He feels Amphitheater needs to focus on retaining teachers, which requires long-term planning and long-term incentives for teachers rather than one-year bonuses.
Davis says he’s running to be a voice on the school board for everyone in the district.
“The voices of our educators, staff, parents and the community are not currently heard in the policy-making process, and I believe that genuine dialog is critical,” he said.
SCOTT BAKER
Scott Baker is the other educator running for the Amphitheater governing board.
An educator for more than 35 years, Baker — who also attended Amphitheater schools — teaches in the Catalina Foothills School District where he has held numerous leadership roles.
Baker’s top issue is how to safely return students and staff to campuses.
“We all know that students are most successful when they are in schools with their teachers,” he said. “We also know the safety of students and staff is one of the most important responsibilities of our district.”
He says the decision to bring students back under a hybrid model until the Pima County Health Department deems it safe for a full return was the right decision.
Funding is another top issue for Baker, which includes providing competitive wages to attract, support and retain teachers.
“We need to provide our employees with the facilities, resources and tools they need to do their jobs effectively,” he said.
Funding for technology for students and staff is more important than ever, he said. The district also needs dedicated resources to provide for smaller class sizes, emotional support staff and other student needs, he says.
“As a current board member, I am proud of Amphitheater’s fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers and its routine commendation for truth and accuracy in financial reporting,” Baker said.
Baker lauded the improvements Amphitheater schools have made during the last three years with Arizona’s A-F grading system and the quality of education.
“I care about this district, and I want to continue giving my time and talent to ensure current and future students will have the same opportunities as my own children,” he said.
DEANNA M. DAY
Current governing board president, Day has served on the Amphitheater School District Governing Board for eight years. She led the district through state-level funding cuts, successful bond and override elections, Red for Ed and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In my role as governing board president, I have asked questions, listened to students, staff and families, and have used my years of experience as a teacher, a teacher advocate, and a parent to make difficult decisions,” she says. “I am confident that Amphitheater has instituted policies and practices to protect our community while also offering the best educational choices possible.”
Day has been a student, employee, parent and grandparent in the district.
She has worked in the district as a teacher, a teacher mentor, a reading specialist and as the manager of the district office.
The most pressing issue for the district is the health and safety of the Amphitheater community, Day says. She’s confident in the district’s ability to respond to change while “staying true to one constant we can control: doing our best to serve students, employees and families,” she said.
“I am proud that the Amphitheater District has been consistent in putting students first while also making decisions with our staff at the forefront,” she said.
Academic achievement has been one of her main areas of focus. She says she’s a dedicated supporter of teachers, and has advocated at the local and state level for all employees, including working for improved compensation and adequate funding.
“I have a track record that shows I am devoted to students and employees and to building a district that is known for its academic excellence and for being a workplace where employees are valued. I am an energetic leader who embraces new ideas while also understanding that in difficult times, stability is paramount.”
VICKI COX GOLDER
Cox Golder was first elected to the Amphitheater governing board in 1987 and served for nine years while her two sons attended the district. She returned to the board nearly four years ago when her grandchildren were in the district.
In her most recent term, Cox Golder has led through bond and override elections, budget cuts, a teacher movement and the pandemic. She says her leadership helped create a foundation for students and employees.
Cox Golder owns the real estate company Vicki L. Cox & Associates, which has operated for more than 40 years. Using her expertise, Cox Golder helped find property for Rio Vista Elementary, she said. She also secured the donation from a developer of the Painted Sky Elementary School site, as well as the site for the district’s first STEM school, Innovation Academy.
Cox Golder’s top issue is working to deliver essential academic services to children while also protecting their health and safety and that of employees.
“I am committed to understanding the facts as they shift and change and to making tough decisions that best serve our community,” she said. “I support our teachers and employees and do my very best to support them. They are the foundation of this district, and they are on the front line in terms of service to our children.”
Financial stability to provide services to all children is another priority for Cox Golder.
“I’m very proud of the work we have done to earn the support of our community in bond and override elections,” she said. “With crushing budget cuts over the years, being financially smart and responsible are key to educating the students of Amphitheater in the way they deserve.”
Cox Golder says employees are key to stability and growth and that she will work hard to champion staff and be a fair and dedicated leader.
“I understand the intricacies of public education and have had the opportunity to lead through some of the district’s most challenging situations. While I have experience, I am also a firm believer in innovation and in finding creative ways to solve problems and push forward to find ways to serve children in the best possible ways.”
