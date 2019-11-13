Two people were killed in a three vehicle crash in Oro Valley Wednesday, police said.
The Oro Valley Police Department responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on North Shannon Road and West Sahuaro Divide around 3:45 p.m., Sgt. Carmen Trevizo, a department spokeswoman.
Two occupants in a Acura Integra were pronounced dead after police arrived to the scene of the crash. The driver of a GMC Sierra was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of a Buick car refused transport, Trevizo said in a news release.
Police said the Acura was northbound making a left-hand turn from Shannon Road onto Sahuaro Divide when it was rear-ended by the Buick. The impact pushed the Acura into the path of a GMC Sierra traveling southbound.
The car crash occurred near Ironwood Ridge High School, but no students were involved, police said.
Police are still investigating the crash.