Tim Steller's opinion: Traffic is what's holding back Grant-Alvernon corner

When I asked her to elaborate, she said, “The intersection is terrible for traffic.” She also had a couple of complaints about unclean restaurants and added, “I’m a Fry’s shopper, and I do not like to shop at Walmart.”

When I asked if she had trouble with the people walking around there, she said no.

This helped to confirm in me an impression I’ve gradually been coming to — the intersection may look a little weird by Tucson standards, but the main problem there is vehicle traffic, not the people out walking and biking around.

In fact, the very thing that makes it unusual and the subject of mockery — a lot of pedestrians — is key to making it a vibrant intersection, if the traffic problem can be fixed.

Steve Benjamin and his brothers knew what they were getting into when they bought the Walmart shopping center in October 2015 — or they thought they did. Before closing on the sale, they learned that East Grant Road was scheduled to be widened and the intersection re-designed. They knew the city would take part of their property and that the Burger King on the corner might be sacrificed. They were fine with all that.

But they were told the work would start in 2017, Benjamin said in an interview from northern California, where he lives.