Tim Steller's opinion: Revenue, or lack thereof, drives UA's response to virus-fueled financial crisis

I was on the Bill Buckmaster radio show Friday with the chair of the Board of Regents, Larry Penley, and he noted that the regents will consider the possibility next week of the universities taking on debt. He also said it’s possible federal help, if released again, could flow through the state to the universities.

One place we shouldn’t expect much help from, though, is the Legislature, Penley said.

“We might wish the state would provide more funding,” he said. “I’m not anticipating that that is going to change in the next few years.”

The Legislature understandably wants public spending accounted for. There is also a vein of hostility toward the university in the Legislature due to the perception of the UA as a bastion of progressive politics where conservatives are unwelcome.

I asked Penley my hypothetical question, about what the UA would do if money were not a consideration, and his opinion was different from mine: He said the UA would open even if money were no object, so as not to damage the state and Tucson.

”To me, the prime driver to having a university in place is our responsibility to the state of Arizona, the city of Tucson and the businesses we have,” Penley said.