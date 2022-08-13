Trees project to bring shade, food sources to Tucson neighborhoods

The food bank will teach students to build the shade hut and to plant and maintain the trees. They'll also learn about shade and heat island discrepancies in Tucson and tree care, including how to properly trim and to prevent diseases.

"This relates right back to the industry, so they'll have skills to put on their résumé and hopefully can get jobs," Lawrie said. "And they can say they're part of that bigger, million tree project. Kids take great pride in being part of those larger solutions."

Goal for next year: 2,000 trees

While Merchant said the project is mesquite-centered, he said they're not going to tell people what they can and cannot do.

"A lot of people really want fruit trees, like pomegranate and citrus and stuff. Those trees are just really high water use," Merchant said. "What we tell folks is 'if you're going to do that, you plant the rain first. You either have a basin you dug with rainwater going toward it, or maybe you have the gray water coming off your laundry machine or whatever. As long as you do those things, you can definitely still get the fruit trees.'"

The goal for the first year was initially set at 2,000 trees, but the food bank encountered some supply chain and other issues and had to lower that number. There was also a learning curve with mesquite trees, as food bank employees and volunteers are used to planting fruits and vegetables.

A mesquite seed on the ground may come up after a year or so, but there are steps one can take to speed up that process, Merchant said. Volunteers had to learn to plant the seed overnight and alter its coat to encourage rapid germination, something that isn't necessary when planting fruits, vegetables and herbs.

Now that the infrastructure is in place, they can easily hit the 2,000 trees goal in 2023, Merchant said.

As part of SOMBRA, each community will get to decide what to do with the trees it grows in its shade hut. The main goal is to get the trees out into the neighborhoods and people's backyards to help build up shade and lower electric bills, and over the long-term, to help provide food security, Merchant said.

"The thing about this project is it doesn't really require a lot of investment on (the neighborhoods') end. We're really supporting most of it, so it can be as much or as little as they want it to be," he said. "There's this desire for trees and low-cost, but there's also not a lot time. People don't want to have this huge burdensome thing going on. This really helps with that because it's not too intimidating."

It's clear that green infrastructure is now a top priority for many neighborhoods in Tucson, he said.

"The community is asking us for these things," Merchant said. "We're trying to figure out simple solutions that build up community capacity that don't require huge invest on our end and that other people are really excited about and want to support, so this really falls into line with what the food bank is trying to do now."