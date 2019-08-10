Border wall status

Below is a breakdown of funding and border wall projects for the fiscal years under the Trump administration, according to an Aug. 2 report from Customs and Border Protection:

Fiscal 2017: $341 million

$292 million to replace 40 miles of fencing in the Border Patrol's San Diego, El Centro, and El Paso sectors. Nearly all of that construction is complete.

$49 million to build 35 border wall gates in the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Currently under construction



Fiscal 2018: $1.375 billion to build 80 miles of border wall, some of which replaces fencing.

About 16 miles is complete.

Replace 14 miles of fencing near San Diego. Construction began in February and is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

Build 25 miles of walls and levee walls in the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Construction began on 13 miles of new levee wall in Hidalgo County. Completion date depends on the availability of real estate.



Expect to award contract for 12 miles of wall in Starr County by end of 2019.

Contracts awarded to replace 37 miles of fence in Tecate and Calexico, California and Yuma. Option for four additional miles in Yuma. Construction started in April. Expected to be complete in late 2020.

Fiscal 2019: $1.976 billion to build 11 miles of new levee wall and 74 miles of new wall in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

Contract awarded May 28 to build three miles of border wall. Construction expected to start in 2019. Expect to award the rest of the contracts by the end of the year.

Construction will avoid five parks and wildlife refuges.

Department of Defense funds: $2.5 billion in counter-narcotics funds to replace 129 miles of fencing in Yuma, El Paso, El Centro and Tucson sectors.