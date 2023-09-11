Summer may still be in full swing, but there’s something about the “‘ber” months that makes us want to pick up a new book (or five), grab a cup of tea or coffee and curl up on the couch with a fuzzy blanket.

Tucson’s book-loving community has grown significantly over the last few years with the openings of new independent bookstores, bookish groups like the Tucson Tome Gnome and new book clubs sprouting up almost monthly.

So, readers rejoice. This mega list of local book clubs is for you. (If you’re looking for other ways to connect with the community, check out our giant list of ways to meet new people and make new friends in Tucson.)

Mostly Books

Mostly Books currently offers four book clubs including one surrounding mystery novels and three general clubs that allow members to discuss books of any genre that have piqued their interest.

A majority of the book club meetings are held virtually, with the exception of the “Blood on the Page” mystery book club which hosts its meetings in-store.

For a full list of Mostly Books’ clubs, check out their website.

Stacks Book Club

Stacks Book Club, an independent bookstore and coffee bar that opened its doors in Oro Valley this summer, has three adult-oriented discussion groups and one group for tweens. The book clubs range from discussions on hardcover bestsellers to popular science fiction reads.

The discussion groups are held monthly in person at Stacks. (The science fiction book club meets periodically, not monthly, at the moment.)

For more information about Stacks Book Club’s discussion groups, visit their website.

Antigone Books

Popular Tucson bookstore Antigone Books’ clubs are currently on hold, according to their website. Their last meetings were held pre-pandemic and included feminist, mystery, steampunk and political book groups.

For a full list of their book groups and updates about the clubs' return, check out their website.

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

Bookmans is home to two book clubs: one for mangas and one for romance books.

The book clubs meet around once a month, but check out Bookmans' weekly event calendar for exact dates.

Pima County Public Library

Pima County Public Library hosts numerous book clubs at their many locations across Pima County. Can’t make it to one of their in-person meetings? They also host meetings online!

Some of the library’s book clubs include group discussions about mystery novels, LGBTQ+ books, classic literature, tween graphic novels and books written by Black authors.

For more information about the Pima County Public Library’s book clubs, check out their website.

Community Foundation for Southern Arizona’s solutions-focused book club

“This book club aims to bring together interested community members from all walks of life to bond over a shared desire to make our community better for all,” according to the foundation’s website.

For more information about the solutions-focused book club, visit the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona’s website.

Tucson Creative Comadres’ summer book club

This summer the Tucson Creative Comadres worked with work and event space La Suprema to host a book club series. Their last meeting takes place on Sept. 17.

For more information about Tucson Creative Comadres’ book club, check out their Instagram.

Groundworks’ zine book club

In collaboration with the Tucson Zine Fest, Groundworks is home to a zine book club where local zine enthusiasts can read and discuss zines, and even create zines of their own.

There aren’t any upcoming meetings on Groundworks’ event calendar, but check their website for updates.

Tucson Jewish Museum and Holocaust Center’s banned book club

The Tucson Jewish Museum and Holocaust Center hosts a monthly banned book club. The meetings are held in person and remotely.

The club often hosts guest speakers at the meetings, too. At their Sept. 7 meeting, two University of Arizona professors spoke before members chatted about the selected book.

For more information about the Tucson Jewish Museum and Holocaust Center’s banned book club, visit their website.

Rez Babes Book Club

The Rez Babes Book Club was founded by April Ignacio, who is also behind the grassroots organization Indivisible Tohono. The club was formerly called Rez Girls Book Club.

The club focuses on books written by Native and Indigenous authors. Some Indigenous authors have dropped in on the book club’s virtual meetings to chat with members.

“We were talking about the book and the more we kept talking, it felt like I was talking to friends I knew,” one of the featured authors told #ThisIsTucson last year.

Check out Rez Babes Book Club’s Instagram page for more information and updates.

We Book and We Brunch

Also known as Book Bunch Repeat, this group of women often meet at local brunch spots to mingle and discuss various genres of literature. They host virtual and hybrid meetings, too! What better way to discuss a new favorite book than with some mimosas and snacks?

Check out We Book and We Brunch’s Instagram page for more information and updates.

Books & Brews Book Club

Maybe brunch isn’t really your thing and you’re more of a night owl. Tucson has a book club for you, too.

The Books & Brews Book Club is a “community of book and beer enthusiasts,” according to their Instagram. The club meets at the Caps & Corks beer and wine bar in Marana on the last Tuesday of every month.

Check out Books & Brews Book Club’s Instagram page for more information and updates.

Tucson Silent Book Club

Tucson Silent Book Club is a group of locals who read together in silence for around an hour. During the second hour of the monthly event, members can discuss what book they're reading or listening to.

The best part of this quiet book club? Their monthly event takes place at The Moonstone — the rooftop bar at the Graduate Hotel near the University of Arizona.

Check out the club’s Facebook group for more information and updates.

Di Luna Candles’ Club de Libro

Di Luna Candles hosts a monthly book club in Spanish at their new brick-and-mortar location in midtown. Members are able to read a book from Di Luna’s collection and chat about it with other members during the almost two-hour club.

Club membership costs $20 per person (per monthly event). The $20 fee goes toward purchasing books for the club so members have more options each month.

Check out Di Luna Candles Instagram page for more information and updates.

Club de Libro en Español de Tucson

Club de Libro en Español de Tucson is a book club created through the social networking website Meetup.

The book club reads books written in Spanish and has in-person discussions in Spanish. Even if you can only speak some Spanish, you’re welcome to the group! At the time of publication, the book club has around 122 members, according to its Meetup page.

The club's next event will be held on the last Sept. 24 at the University of Arizona Main Library.

Check out the club’s Meetup page for more information and updates.

Have a favorite local book club not listed here? Send me an email at everdugo@tucson.com so we can keep our list updated!