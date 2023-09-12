The first of a new generation of electronic-warfare planes has landed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base to continue a vital mission hosted only at the Tucson base.

The first of 10 planned EC-37B Compass Call planes has arrived at D-M, where they will eventually replace the aging fleet of EC-130H Compass Call planes operated by the 55th Electronic Combat Group, Sen. Mark Kelly said Tuesday.

The EC-37B, a version of the Gulfstream 550 business jet, was modified by contractor BAE Systems to carry the latest equipment to disrupt enemy command and control communications.

The EC-130H Compass Call planes have flown since the 1980s and have been constantly deployed since 2001 in the Global War on Terrorism.

The Air Force has retired about half of its fleet of 14 EC-130s in recent years in anticipation of the new planes.

The twin-engine EC-37B offers enhanced speed, endurance and range and, as a major component of future missions at D-M, will keep the base at the forefront of our national security strategy, Kelly said in a news release.

The airborne electronic warfare and intelligence platform is at the center of the Air Force’s renewed focus on electronic warfare and electromagnetic spectrum superiority strategy.

“Boosting the Air Force’s electronic warfare capabilities is critical to ensuring we maintain our competitive edge over adversaries like China, and the next generation of Compass Call is central to that mission,” Kelly said. “With the Compass Call Fleet based entirely at Davis-Monthan, Arizona will remain at the forefront of our national defense strategy for years to come.”

The 55th Electronic Combat Group, a geographically separated unit of the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, includes the 41st Electronic Combat Squadron — the longest continuously deployed Air Force unit, according to D-M — and the 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron, as well as maintenance and support units.

Kelly, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Airland Subcommittee, backed funding for four additional Compass Call aircraft beyond the original Air Force plan last year and has urged the Air Force to make progress on procurement of EC-37B flight simulators.

Under a plan announced in April, Davis-Monthan will become home to a new Air Force Special Operations wing to replace the base's longtime A-10 Thunderbolt II close air-support mission.