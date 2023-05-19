The Tucson Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies are teaming up with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to enforce seat belt and child safety seat laws.

With funding from the GOHS, law enforcement agencies across Arizona will be stepping up traffic enforcement patrol as part of the click it or ticket campaign. The enforcement mobilization will run from May 22 through June 4, a news release said.

Despite efforts to educate drivers about the importance of wearing seat belts, motor collisions continue to be the leading cause of death and serious injuries in the state. Wearing a seatbelt is one of the most effective ways to protect people and decrease collision fatalities, reducing injuries and deaths by about 50%, the news release said.

Properly installed booster seats also reduce the risk of death and serious injuries for infants, toddlers and children, the news release said.

The public can even attend a car seat event for proper car seat installation by a certified car seat technician.

For more information on those events, visit the Safe Kids Pima County website.