Tucson gyms jump at opportunity to re-open while others take slower approach

Less than 24 hours after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lifted coronavirus restrictions that closed gyms for two months, a Tucson fitness center launched its first class, bright and early.

The 4:30 a.m. start time at Psychosomatic Evolution didn’t deter two women from showing up for a weightlifting class Wednesday morning.

The class at the boutique gym on South 12th Avenue was previously attended by about six women, but owner Amanda Walker wants to keep the classes to two or three people for the time being.

Hoping for a mid-May reopening, Walker was ready to go. Her clients were ready, too, heading straight for the hand sanitizer. There were no high-fives, and personal trainers gave only verbal instructions to adjust movements.

Clients were asked if they have been sick, and staff is armed with a thermometer, just in case. Patrons are wiping down equipment between uses followed by staff sanitizing everything — a double whammy, Walker says.

“I think the worst thing that could happen at anybody’s gym would be if the customers were upset, but luckily our customers are great,” Walker says. “They’re excited that we’re open. They’re wanting to do anything they can to make sure that we stay open, that everyone stays safe and healthy.”

For now, following the governor’s guidance, Walker is asking people who are in at-risk groups not to come in, though like many gyms they are offering online options. The children’s fitness classes have not resumed yet, but Walker says she will watch the guidelines and the number of coronavirus cases to decide when to ramp up classes.