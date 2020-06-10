Tucson joins national call to defund police

Tucsonans are getting behind the national movement to defund police, demanding that the City Council divest from the Tucson Police Department.

Over the course of nearly 90 minutes, more than 25 speakers called into the virtual meeting on June 9, echoing the national outcry in the wake of George Floyd’s death and many other police killings of black people across the country.

An online petition circulating on social media to defund Tucson police also garnered more than 10,000 signatures in a day, which were presented to the city council.

The Tucson City Council was set to vote on a tentative budget that includes more than $165 million for police, the largest expenditure in the general fund.

Every speaker asked the council to divest from police and invest more in community services, including education, public transportation, housing programs and mental health services.

Nationally, the movement to defund police is taking hold as the majority of city council members in Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed on May 25, committed to do so. The idea behind the movement is to reallocate funds from police and prisons to community investments such as education, restorative justice, employment and housing.