Tucson Mall is getting a movie theater

Harkins Theatres has announced plans to open a 14-screen luxury cinema at Tucson Mall on North Oracle Road.
The new theater will feature an 85-foot screen, leather reclining seats and 3D object-based sound across more than 150 speakers.
It will be Arizona-based Harkins' third location in Tucson.
“We are proud to be a local Arizona company and love it when we have the opportunity to bring a new theater to our home state,” said owner Dan Harkins. “The Tucson Mall theater will include our latest and greatest amenities and programs that we are excited to share with our friends in Tucson.”
Customers will be able to get reserved seating and the concessions will feature beer and wine.
“As a native Tucsonan, I grew up going to Tucson Mall and have been looking for the right opportunity to bring a state-of-the-art theater here for nearly 20 years," said Mike Bowers, president and CEO of Harkins Theatres. "I am especially thrilled to be finally announcing our most luxurious cinema to all our loyal moviegoers, friends and families in the Old Pueblo.”
The exact location of the theater at Tucson Mall was not immediately disclosed but the company intends to provide more details on grand opening dates in the coming weeks.