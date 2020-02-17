Tucson Mayor Regina Romero endorses Elizabeth Warren for president

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has thrown her support into the democratic presidential primary, announcing Monday that she's following the path of several Southern Arizona politicians and endorsing Elizabeth Warren for president.

“Elizabeth Warren is the fighter we need to act boldly on climate change, create economic opportunity for all, and bring big, structural change to our government,” Romero said in a prepared statement provided to the Arizona Daily Star. “She has proven herself to be a champion for women’s rights, and understands the institutional barriers that communities of color face in participating in our economy and democracy. For these reasons and many more, I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for president.”

In a press release announcing the endorsement, the Warren campaign referred to Romero as a "tireless champion for working families," "a strong advocate for environmental justice," and said she won a "historic election" as Tucson's first female and first Latina to serve as Tucson's mayor. She is one of 100 Latinx community leaders who have endorsed Warren since January, according to the release.