Tucson Mayor Regina Romero endorses Elizabeth Warren for president

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has thrown her support into the democratic presidential primary, announcing Monday that she's following the path of several Southern Arizona politicians and endorsing Elizabeth Warren for president.
“Elizabeth Warren is the fighter we need to act boldly on climate change, create economic opportunity for all, and bring big, structural change to our government,” Romero said in a prepared statement provided to the Arizona Daily Star. “She has proven herself to be a champion for women’s rights, and understands the institutional barriers that communities of color face in participating in our economy and democracy. For these reasons and many more, I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for president.”
In a press release announcing the endorsement, the Warren campaign referred to Romero as a "tireless champion for working families," "a strong advocate for environmental justice," and said she won a "historic election" as Tucson's first female and first Latina to serve as Tucson's mayor. She is one of 100 Latinx community leaders who have endorsed Warren since January, according to the release.
“Regina has dedicated her career to bringing big, structural change to her community and empowering Arizonans with a seat at the table,” Warren said in a prepared statement. “I’m grateful to have earned her support — together, we’ll keep fighting to create good-paying jobs, protect our planet, and ensure opportunity for all.”
Warren, a Massachusetts senator and former law school professor specializing in bankruptcy law, has already garnered the support of several Southern Arizona politicians, including Rep. Raul Grijalva. The Tucson Democrat announced his support for Warren back in August despite supporting another candidate, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, during the 2016 election. Romero's husband, Ruben Reyes, is a district director in Grijalva's office.
The release also boasts endorsements from other democrat Tucson politicians: state Rep. Pam Powers Hannely, state Rep. Andres Cano, and Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias.
After the first two primaries, the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary, Warren ranks third in pledged delegates with eight, trailing South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (22) and Sanders (21). Warren picked up 18% of the vote in Iowa, third among candidates, but fell to just 9% in New Hampshire, fourth among candidates.
Early voting for the Arizona presidential preference election begins in Pima County on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and runs through March 17.
