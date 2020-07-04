Tucson mother, daughter shared their lives, then COVID-19 struck both

On April 3, a week after Gloria Andrade’s 92nd birthday, she and her daughter felt ill.

Diane Castro drove at night to Tucson Medical Center and both she and her mom got tested for COVID-19. Andrade was fatigued and having trouble breathing. She was admitted into the hospital and put on oxygen.

Castro, a former associate director of University of Arizona admissions and ex-director of the New Start Summer Program, was sent home. She said she experienced a low-grade fever and also was extremely tired — not having energy to walk.

Two days later, the test results came back positive for coronavirus for both the mother and daughter. Castro, an asthmatic, remained at home and her primary care doctor sent a nurse to check on her April 8. Her temperature reached 103.7 degrees, she said.

The nurse told Castro, 67, that her vitals were “crashing” and called paramedics. Castro left her childhood home in the University Heights neighborhood, south of the UA, by ambulance and headed to TMC.

Castro was allowed to see her mom, who was in the same wing — described as the COVID wing — that Castro was admitted into.

“It was a blessing because so many do not have the opportunity to say goodbye,” said Castro in tears.

Andrade was undergoing comfort care as she neared death. Castro sat by her mom, holding her hand for about an hour, before being taken to her room, where she settled into bed. Soon after, a nurse came and told Castro that her mom died. Those on Andrade’s hospital team came, one by one, to offer condolences.