Tucson officers citing minor offenders instead of taking them to jail to reduce coronavirus risk

Tucson-area law enforcement officials are finding ways to limit the amount of people taken to jail in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The effort is one of many changes several agencies have made in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Agencies are also asking officers to not pursue minor violations when possible, clean their vehicles and equipment more often and wear protective gear. Serious offenders, like domestic violence suspects, are being arrested and booked into jail.

Other first-responders have also started wearing and carrying protective gear to keep themselves and the community safe when responding to emergencies.

Keeping people out of jail

Limiting the number of people they book into Pima County jail both reduces how long an officer interacts with a community member and helps prevent a COVID-19 outbreak within the jail, which has no known cases of the virus, city and county officials said.

Officers have been directed to write people detained for minor crimes tickets but not transport them to jail whenever possible. These directions have been given to both Tucson police officers and Pima County sheriff’s deputies. Those cited will still have to appear before a judge at a later date.

The police department has always tried to find alternatives to booking suspects into jail but those alternatives are being emphasized due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Assistant Chief Kevin Hall of the Tucson Police Department.

These decisions are made at officers’ discretion and are limited to cases where people did not commit a violent crime, Hall said.