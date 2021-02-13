Tucson police chief makes case for better pay to fight off shrinking force

For the 2020 fiscal year, the average salary for a sworn officer with TPD was $64,977, according to an analysis of the city salary database obtained by the Star through a public-records request. This figure includes command staff, trainees, community service officers and officers who were employed during only part of the fiscal year.

“The key thing is that the community has really made an investment in our Police Department. We have some of the best trained police officers in the country and we have attracted some really good people into this department that are a step away from the traditional folks that go into policing,” Magnus told the Star, citing the department’s diversity in several areas. “When you’ve made that kind of investment and your investment is walking out the door, you have a problem.”

City officials have called the request for parity a “big lift,” saying there are other departments who have higher vacancy rates and bigger issues and that Tucsonans have expressed concerns over providing the police with any additional funding.

City Manager Mike Ortega said he’s asked for a deeper analysis of the salary market study, for TPD and other city departments, many of which are also struggling with significant vacancies and pay issues. The study is expected by April.