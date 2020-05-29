Tucson police confront protesters after windows smashed downtown
breaking editor's pick featured

Tucson police confront protesters after windows smashed downtown

  • Updated

Protesters smashed windows and tagged walls in downtown Tucson Friday night, prompting Tucson police in riot gear to break up crowds.

The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States Friday night following the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis earlier this week. Late Friday police officers in riot gear formed a line near the Tucson Convention Center to hold back about 300 protesters.

Arizona Daily Star reporters at the scene tweeted photos showing windows broken at the upscale AC Marriott hotel and other businesses, including Cartel Coffee Lab; and tags on walls including phrases saying property damage is not equal to murder and "Fight back together."

But Tucsonans were also seen cleaning up broken glass and taping smashed windows.

Police and Arizona state troopers are blocking traffic from entering downtown.

In other protests Friday night, crowds gathered around the White House late Friday to protest the police killing of George Floyd — and President Trump's response.

Protesters threw bottles and other objects at officers wearing riot gear behind barricades around the White House. Pepper spray was deployed in an effort to disperse the crowd, and police and protesters wrestled over the barricades, the Associated Press reported.

The crowd of hundreds chanted “No justice, no peace” and “Say his name: George Floyd.” A white police officer in Minneapolis killed Floyd on Monday by pressing a knee into his neck while taking him into custody, leading to a national uproar.

On Thursday, as violence broke out in Minneapolis, Trump tweeted, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Trump later said his comments had been misconstrued. “Frankly it means when there’s looting, people get shot and they die,” he said.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero responded on Twitter on Friday night saying, "Our hearts are hurting at the needless murder of yet another black HUMAN BEING. We’re upset. Rightfully so. However, this does NOT justify harming small businesses that are already suffering during these difficult times.

"Please, honor the life of #GeorgeFloyd by demonstrating PEACEFULLY. Justice for George Floyd must be served. Causing property damage and inflicting harm on our fellow Tucsonans is not the way we accomplish this."

Floyd’s death comes on the heels of other recent incidents involving black civilians and white authority figures and has inspired protests across the country.

In Tucson, Romero and Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus weighed in on the controversy via Twitter on Wednesday, before the unrest in Tucson.

On Wednesday, the mayor tweeted:

“My heart is heavy after learning of the atrocious events that led to the killing of #GeorgeFloyd. I’m outraged that another unarmed black human being has lost their life to an incomprehensible & disgusting act of violence. We must demand accountability & justice.”

Magnus also tweeted on the same day:

“Indefensible use of force that good officers everywhere are appalled by. This is contrary to how PROFESSIONAL police officers train & conduct themselves. Conduct like this anywhere makes it more difficult for police everywhere to build community trust.”

Stay with Tucson.com for updates. 

Arizona Daily Star reporters Justin Spears, Jasmine Demers, Edward Celaya and Alec White contributed to this report.   

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+111
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
National News

George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire

  • Updated

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cheering protesters torched a Minneapolis police station Thursday that the department was forced to abandon as three days of violent protests spread to nearby St. Paul and angry demonstrations flared across the U.S over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News