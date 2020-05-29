Tucson police confront protesters after windows smashed downtown

Protesters smashed windows and tagged walls in downtown Tucson Friday night, prompting Tucson police in riot gear to break up crowds.
The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States Friday night following the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis earlier this week. Late Friday police officers in riot gear formed a line near the Tucson Convention Center to hold back about 300 protesters.
Arizona Daily Star reporters at the scene tweeted photos showing windows broken at the upscale AC Marriott hotel and other businesses, including Cartel Coffee Lab; and tags on walls including phrases saying property damage is not equal to murder and "Fight back together."
But Tucsonans were also seen cleaning up broken glass and taping smashed windows.
Police and Arizona state troopers are blocking traffic from entering downtown.
In other protests Friday night, crowds gathered around the White House late Friday to protest the police killing of George Floyd — and President Trump's response.
Protesters threw bottles and other objects at officers wearing riot gear behind barricades around the White House. Pepper spray was deployed in an effort to disperse the crowd, and police and protesters wrestled over the barricades, the Associated Press reported.
The crowd of hundreds chanted “No justice, no peace” and “Say his name: George Floyd.” A white police officer in Minneapolis killed Floyd on Monday by pressing a knee into his neck while taking him into custody, leading to a national uproar.
On Thursday, as violence broke out in Minneapolis, Trump tweeted, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Trump later said his comments had been misconstrued. “Frankly it means when there’s looting, people get shot and they die,” he said.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero responded on Twitter on Friday night saying, "Our hearts are hurting at the needless murder of yet another black HUMAN BEING. We’re upset. Rightfully so. However, this does NOT justify harming small businesses that are already suffering during these difficult times.
"Please, honor the life of #GeorgeFloyd by demonstrating PEACEFULLY. Justice for George Floyd must be served. Causing property damage and inflicting harm on our fellow Tucsonans is not the way we accomplish this."
Floyd’s death comes on the heels of other recent incidents involving black civilians and white authority figures and has inspired protests across the country.
In Tucson, Romero and Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus weighed in on the controversy via Twitter on Wednesday, before the unrest in Tucson.
On Wednesday, the mayor tweeted:
“My heart is heavy after learning of the atrocious events that led to the killing of #GeorgeFloyd. I’m outraged that another unarmed black human being has lost their life to an incomprehensible & disgusting act of violence. We must demand accountability & justice.”
Magnus also tweeted on the same day:
“Indefensible use of force that good officers everywhere are appalled by. This is contrary to how PROFESSIONAL police officers train & conduct themselves. Conduct like this anywhere makes it more difficult for police everywhere to build community trust.”
Stay with Tucson.com for updates.
Protest
Currently in downtown Tucson pic.twitter.com/hE9XRSaXZi— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 30, 2020
Protest
This is the AC Marriott in downtown Tucson. https://t.co/Q5cEpxzz2P pic.twitter.com/wh0Zr1k4LR— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 30, 2020
Protest
Protesters have broken the windows of a handful of businesses in downtown Tucson. pic.twitter.com/VhB31HqKwE— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 30, 2020
Protest
Police and DPS are not allowing any through traffic to downtown #Tucson right now. I’m holding it to the action. pic.twitter.com/wg9qEIvlgu— Caitlin Schmidt (@caitlincschmidt) May 30, 2020
Protest
Seen in downtown Tucson by @reporterEddie tonight: pic.twitter.com/eD3XRry8oC— Arizona Daily Star (@TucsonStar) May 30, 2020
Protest
I’m here in downtown Tucson pic.twitter.com/lUKICQXo5e— Edward Celaya (@reporterEddie) May 30, 2020
Protest
The scene at Broadway by the TCC. pic.twitter.com/e4KWg86NMt— Caitlin Schmidt (@caitlincschmidt) May 30, 2020
Protest
Current scene in downtown Tucson. pic.twitter.com/0GsZyVzFtI— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 30, 2020
Protest
Tucson Police Department just ordered a group of 100 protesters to disperse from Downtown. pic.twitter.com/IKOFqBSU6V— Jasmine Demers (@JasmineADemers) May 30, 2020
Arizona Daily Star reporters Justin Spears, Jasmine Demers, Edward Celaya and Alec White contributed to this report.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.