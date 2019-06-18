A man looking for his ex-girlfriend at her workplace Monday evening was killed in a gunfight with security guards, Tucson police say.
Anthony L. Garrett, 24, believed to be in his 20s, walked into a building at 5210 E. Williams Circle, near East Broadway Boulevard and South Craycroft Road, about 6 p.m. looking for his ex, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a police spokesman.
Her coworkers were aware of a domestic violence incident involving Garrett days earlier and called security when he was spotted in the lobby, police say.
Gunfire was exchanged in a fight between Garrett and the guards that started soon after they approached him, police said.
Garrett shot one security guard’s boot, but he was not wounded.
One of the guards fired and struck Garrett, Dugan said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The girlfriend was not injured,” Dugan said. “She was not there when the gunfire took place here.”
Dugan said police already had probable cause to arrest Garrett before Monday’s incident. On June 12, Garrett forced entry into his ex's apartment and threatened her and his ex-roommate with a gun. Domestic violence detectives investigated the incident but were unable to find Garrett.
Detectives are still investigating the Monday shooting incident. Police are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.