Tucson's 2019 weather: Above average rainfall, second hottest summer

“The most notable part about spring was that May was really cool and wet.”

For the first time on record, the wettest day of the year was in May, bringing in 1.10 inches of rain May 11.

2019’s highly anticipated monsoon brought little rainfall in June and July. August, which is typically the wettest month of the summer, saw just over 1.5 inches of rain, falling 0.80 of an inch below normal. To the surprise of climate experts, September wrapped up the season strong with 2.6 inches of rain, bringing the grand total up to just over 5 inches.

An average Tucson monsoon, which runs from mid-June through Sept. 30, brings about 6 inches of rain.

“This year’s monsoon was kind of erratic and on the dry side, but I think we were overdue for a down monsoon,” Glueck said of 2019. “We had pretty active monsoons the previous five years, but, you know, for the most part the monsoon was not the greatest.”

Due to late rains, Tucson saw its second-hottest summer on record. It was also the 11th straight summer to be ranked in the Top 10 hottest. The end of the year brought more rain, with 2.32 inches in November and 1.20 inches in December. November 2019 had seven days of measurable rain, which is the most that has been seen for this month since 1944.