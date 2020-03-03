Tucson schools creating contingency closure plans for possible coronavirus outbreak

A large component of the plan was employed during the Red for Ed teacher walkouts, including making sure any missed instruction was tracked and made up for if necessary and that there were frequent and widespread updates on the status of the closure, Trujillo said.

TUSD did cancel a student summer trip to South Korea because of the new coronavirus, due to travel warnings from the U.S. Department of State and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vail School District had to cancel a student trip as well. The tour company working with the district gave the 22 Empire High School students, who already paid $3,750 each for a spring break trip to Japan, vouchers for future trips, said Vail spokeswoman Darcy Mentone.

Vail is also identifying alternative learning locations in the event they need to separate vulnerable children who could be more susceptible to viruses, the same way the district did during a whooping cough outbreak eight years ago, Mentone said.

But primarily, like all the local districts, Vail is focusing on common-sense measures of not contracting and spreading illness.

“It’s cold and flu season already,” Mentone said. “We go through this every year, so this year, we’re just redoubling our efforts.”