Tucson Unified's superintendent tests positive for COVID

The superintendent of TUSD said Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Gabriel Trujillo, in a post on the Tucson Unified School District's Facebook page, said he tested positive for the virus on Thursday. "I am fully vaccinated and boosted and very thankful to only be experiencing mild symptoms at this time," he said in the post.

He said he would follow the protocols set up by the district, Pima County and the CDC for isolating. "I look forward to resuming my full schedule of campus visits and to seeing all of you soon," he wrote.

He urged everyone to get "fully vaccinated, get boosted, and most importantly, mask up with an N-95 or surgical mask, if possible."

The district currently has 3,170 COVID-19 cases, according to data posted by the Pima County Health Department. TUSD has seen 414 total cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 292 cases on Wednesday and 233 cases on Thursday, according to the district's dashboard. Those cases are both students and staff.

The district requires masks to be worn while inside any TUSD building, at indoor district events and on school buses.