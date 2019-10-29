If you go

If You Go: Stand Up 4 Teachers to benefit Tucson Values Teachers

When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7.

Where: Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Road.

Cost: $75 per person ($25 is tax-deductible)

The evening includes cocktails, networking and light fare, followed by a program featuring a presentation honoring the Raytheon Leaders in Education Award finalists and winners along with the Spirit of Education Award recognizing the contributions of Freeport-McMoRan and Pima Federal Credit Union. A limited number of free tickets are available to local teachers courtesy of presenting sponsor Tucson Electric Power and other event sponsors.

For information or tickets to the event, or to make a donation, visit tucsonvaluesteachers.org or call 327-7619.