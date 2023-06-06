A recent surge of hawk attacks in the Tucson area has prompted a warning from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Four incidents since late May have involved aggressive swooping and scratching from the large birds of prey protecting the area around their nests.

The string of attacks from above began May 22 in Vail, when an individual reported being scratched by a hawk.

More reports across the metro area followed over the next two weeks.

On June 1, someone Near North Thornydale Road and West Linda Vista Boulevard reported being targeted by a swooping hawk while on a neighborhood stroll. The hawk's second strike caused bleeding.

On June 2, a Rancho Vistoso resident reported ongoing encounters with a swooping hawks while in the yard. The person told Game and Fish that the birds would target him and his wife each time they stepped out the front door.

While no injuries were reported, the caller said the frequency of the encounters was concerning.

The most recent incident occurred June 4 at an apartment complex on East Speedway and North Pantano Road.

A woman told officials she was scratched on the head by a hawk while walking from her apartment to the laundry room.

The bird struck again when she left the laundry room, the woman reported.

And then the hawk turned on her friend, leaving behind a superficial cut on the top of her head.

The aggressive encounters are not necessarily unusual for this time of year, when nesting hawks are particularly protective, said Mark Hart, a Game and Fish spokesman.

Hart cautioned against passersby taking direct action against the birds because they are protected under federal and state laws.

The issue likely will resolve itself once fledglings learn to fly and leave the roost, he said.

In the meantime, residents should take measures like posting signs warning of passersby of hawks nesting nearby and sharing that information with neighbors, on social media and with their homeowner's association.

Using an umbrella during walks can help too, Hart said.

