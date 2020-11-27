Tucson will eliminate glass from list of items accepted in curbside recycling program

In addition, the plan will significantly reduce the costs associated with processing more than 5,300 tons of glass collected through the city’s residential curbside recycling program each year. Right now, glass is processed at a material recovery facility and then sent to Phoenix where it is used for sandblasting or to Mexico where it is used by beverage bottlers. In fiscal year 2020, this recycling process cost the city $567,100 — about $107 per ton.

“This isn’t going to be a big moneymaker for the City,” said City Councilman Steve Kozachik, who helped pioneer the city’s switch to glass reuse. “We’re losing money on recycling glass right now, so if we end up breaking even from a financial standpoint, that’d be worth the change. What we will be accomplishing lines up with the climate resiliency plan the mayor is championing – reduce, reuse, recycle.”

The reuse plan will require the city to spend approximately $130,000 on the industrial crusher and about $15,000 on each collection bin.

Kozachik, who represents Ward 6, has been using a small glass crusher for almost a year as part of a pilot program. Residents drop off glass at the Ward 6 office mostly everyday, according to Kozachik. There are also six local businesses that collect glass and deliver it to the office for reuse.