Tucsonans' electricity usage fell during pandemic shutdown

Tucson Electric Power customers cut their electricity use by 4% during the pandemic’s first month.

While residential use soared by 7% from mid-March to mid-April commercial and industrial use more than offset that by dropping 10% compared with the same period in 2019, said TEP spokesman Joe Barrios.

“We have no way of telling in the long term how the pandemic might affect energy use or its impacts on our customers,” he said.

But this sudden drop could cause utility officials and interested parties to take a harder look at other ways to cut energy use, Barrios said, to reduce future demand for new power facilities.

Mid-March was when numerous Tucson businesses began closing and cultural events started being canceled due to growing concerns that workers and customers could be infected by the deadly virus.

On March 30, Gov. Doug Ducey issued a general stay-home order, requiring Arizonans not to leave their dwellings except for food, medicine, exercise and other “essential activities.” From then until he gradually lifted the restrictions this month, most people avoided businesses except for grocery stores, pharmacies and the like, and spent most of their time at home.

Electricity use declines were similar among TEP’s 429,000 customers in the Tucson metro area and among 97,000 customers of TEP sister company Unisource Energy Services, which provides electricity in Santa Cruz and Mohave counties, Barrios said.

Typically, sharp reductions in customer demand amount to a double-edged sword. Falling demand can deprive utilities of so much revenue that they need to seek rate increases to pay the bills.